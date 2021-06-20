Sunday, June 20, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Actress Zainab Jah on New Role in Hulu’s ‘False Positive’ | WATCH

By L.Marie
0

*Hulu presents False Positive,” an original film written and produced by Ilana Glazer (who plays Lucy), star and creator of “Broad City.”

Glazer is more known for her work in comedy but this flick is taking a deep dive into the experiences women go through when trying to conceive and start a family 

False Positive
False Positive — After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own birth story. As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough… Lucy (Ilana Glazer), shown. (Photo by: Anna Kooris/Hulu)

Even in this day and age, there are things that are not talked about when it comes to pregnancy and women’s health. Most of the time if there is a film about motherhood it’s in the form of a comedy. Some of the experiences women go through during this time can be very scary. Women have to decide how they’re going to have their child – the modern traditional way or use older techniques like having a midwife. In “False Positive” Lucy is starting to second-guess her doctor and begins to look into a midwife.

We spoke with Zainab Jah, who plays the midwife, about what she learned about the alternative practice of being a midwife.

I learned everything about being a midwife in this movie – it was fascinating to be able to enter that world. It was fascinating to see what these women offer,” said Jah.

False Positive
False Positive — After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough… Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) shown. (Courtesy of Hulu)

“False Positive” takes you through the emotional roller coaster – from Lucy not trusting her doctors, having trouble being pregnant in the workforce, to becoming disconnected from her husband. This movie will have you on the edge of your seat wondering what’s going to happen to Lucy and make you realize how women can be silenced during the journey to motherhood.  

Stream “False Positive” on Hulu starting June 25.

False Positive — After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own birth story. As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough… Grace (Zainab Jah), shown. (Photo by: Emily Aragones/Hulu)

Previous articleFor Young Africans, the Dream of Europe Does Not Resemble Reality
L.Marie

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO