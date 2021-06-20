Actress Zainab Jah on New Role in Hulu’s ‘False Positive’ | WATCH

*Hulu presents “False Positive,” an original film written and produced by Ilana Glazer (who plays Lucy), star and creator of “Broad City.”

Glazer is more known for her work in comedy but this flick is taking a deep dive into the experiences women go through when trying to conceive and start a family.

Even in this day and age, there are things that are not talked about when it comes to pregnancy and women’s health. Most of the time if there is a film about motherhood it’s in the form of a comedy. Some of the experiences women go through during this time can be very scary. Women have to decide how they’re going to have their child – the modern traditional way or use older techniques like having a midwife. In “False Positive” Lucy is starting to second-guess her doctor and begins to look into a midwife.

We spoke with Zainab Jah, who plays the midwife, about what she learned about the alternative practice of being a midwife.

“I learned everything about being a midwife in this movie – it was fascinating to be able to enter that world. It was fascinating to see what these women offer,” said Jah.

“False Positive” takes you through the emotional roller coaster – from Lucy not trusting her doctors, having trouble being pregnant in the workforce, to becoming disconnected from her husband. This movie will have you on the edge of your seat wondering what’s going to happen to Lucy and make you realize how women can be silenced during the journey to motherhood.

Stream “False Positive” on Hulu starting June 25.