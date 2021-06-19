Who’s Left to Employ? – Amazon is Running Through Workers Too Fast. / VIDEO

*When we think of how low prices are at a certain store compared to another, or how fast deliveries get to us from one carrier to another, we never think of the efforts behind the scenes, do we?

With e-commerce rapidly increasing due to the pandemic and due to the convenience, we’re afforded daily, it’s safe to say that the workers for these companies are undervalued.

According to MSN and a major New York Times Investigation, Amazon burns through its employees too easily.

What a surprise, huh?

Due to the vast employee turn, Amazon executives are concerned about possibly running out of people to hire with relation to the demand inevitably increased by the heightened scare of the pandemic.

Despite the influx of hiring windows, Amazon has advertised, people are quitting just as soon as they are hired not even making it to a month in most cases.

One former Amazon manager who oversaw human resources efforts focused on warehouse workers, compared the situation with worker churn at Amazon warehouses to the ongoing use of fossil fuels, reports MSN.

“We keep using them, even though we know we’re slowly cooking ourselves,” he told the Times. Expectedly, Amazon representatives didn’t respond to a request for comment as of this publishing.

We hope for a true improvement within the backend of their operations department going forward!