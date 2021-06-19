Saturday, June 19, 2021
HomeLivingBusiness
Business

Who’s Left to Employ? – Amazon is Running Through Workers Too Fast. / VIDEO

By Chantelle Adanna
0

Cori Gordon & Amazon Prime truck
Cori Gordon – Amazon Prime Delivery Service Partner

*When we think of how low prices are at a certain store compared to another, or how fast deliveries get to us from one carrier to another, we never think of the efforts behind the scenes, do we?

With e-commerce rapidly increasing due to the pandemic and due to the convenience, we’re afforded daily, it’s safe to say that the workers for these companies are undervalued.

According to MSN and a major New York Times Investigation, Amazon burns through its employees too easily.

What a surprise, huh?

Due to the vast employee turn, Amazon executives are concerned about possibly running out of people to hire with relation to the demand inevitably increased by the heightened scare of the pandemic.

OTHER NEWS AT EURWEB: Chrissy Teigen Wants Oprah to Help Salvage Her Reputation Amid Bullying Controversy

Despite the influx of hiring windows, Amazon has advertised, people are quitting just as soon as they are hired not even making it to a month in most cases.

One former Amazon manager who oversaw human resources efforts focused on warehouse workers, compared the situation with worker churn at Amazon warehouses to the ongoing use of fossil fuels, reports MSN.

“We keep using them, even though we know we’re slowly cooking ourselves,” he told the Times. Expectedly, Amazon representatives didn’t respond to a request for comment as of this publishing.

We hope for a true improvement within the backend of their operations department going forward!

Previous articleAfter Decades, Congress Votes to Make Juneteenth A Federal Holiday
Next articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: RCA Inspiration’s Koryn Hawthorne Releases ‘The Worship Project’ Live
Chantelle Adanna

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO