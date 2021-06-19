‘They All F*cking Hate Me!’ – Trump’s Rant About ‘The Blacks’

*We’ve learned that now ex-President Donald Trump regretted not taking a harder line against protesters in the wake of the late George Floyd’s death, lamenting that “the Blacks” hated him and would never vote for him anyway.

Mike Bender, a Wall Street Journal reporter, has an upcoming book called “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” coming out shortly. It was excerpted by Politico Playbook and it pictures Trump as seething in the immediate aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, and regretting the criminal justice reform he supported because of his son-in-law Jared Kushner. (Thank God for Kushner.)

“For Father’s Day in 2020, what DONALD TRUMP mostly wanted was to avoid his son-in-law. It was JARED KUSHNER who had talked the president into hiring BRAD PARSCALE to run a campaign that was now, just months before the election, in freefall. And when most Americans rejected Trump’s unreasonably truculent response to the civil unrest that was sweeping the country, the president also blamed Kushner. … Trump privately told advisers that he wished he’d been quicker to support police and more aggressive in his pushback against protesters.

“Trump had staked nearly his entire campaign in 2016 around a law-and-order image, and now groaned that the criminal justice reform that Kushner had persuaded him to support made him look weak and — even worse — hadn’t earned him any goodwill among Black voters.

“‘I’ve done all this stuff for the Blacks — it’s always Jared telling me to do this,’ Trump said to one confidante on Father’s Day. ‘And they all f—— hate me, and none of them are going to vote for me.’”

If you paid any kind of attention, you know that Trump denounced the unrest around Floyd’s murder, continuously praised the National Guard crackdown on protests in Minneapolis. On the other hand, when white insurrectionists attacked the U.S. Capitol, Trump opposed deploying the National Guard, and praised the invaders while the assault was in progress.

In November, 87 percent of voters Trump refers to as “The Blacks,” cast their ballots for now-President Joe Biden, according to exit polls.