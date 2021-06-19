*“This is a live version of the album,” said two-time Grammy nominated Koryn Hawthorne about her EP “The Worship Project” (RCA Inspiration). “I feel a lot of people know me as a ‘viby’ girl, but worship is the center of my heart. I want the listener to experience that part of me.”

“The Worship Project” live EP experience offers six tracks of which two, from her “I Am” album, are “How Great” and “Know You”; two from her “Essential Worship Song Session,” one a remake of her “I Am” single “How Great” and the other “Know You;” a cover of Elevation Worships’ “Graves into Gardens,” and a remix-duo between Koryn and Matt Maher of the “I Am” single “How Great.”

“I’m really excited,” she added about the EP release.

The “I Am” project is Koryn’s sophomore release on RCA Inspiration. It debuted at #1 on Nielsen’s “Current Gospel Album Chart” and #2 on Billboard’s “Gospel Consumption Chart.” Hawthorn’s Contemporary Gospel is fresh because of the way she mixes Pop, Hip-Hop and R&B. The “I Am” project features Matt, Johnta Austin, Makeba Riddick, Troy Taylor, Jeremy “TryBishop” Hicks, Daniel Breland, Jason Ingram, Steffany Gretzinger and Dahryl “DJ” Camper.

“I never could be in a group,” Koryn said when I talked about her moving stage performances. “I love a good harmony. ‘Know You’ is one of favorites. Shout out to Ron Hill”

The Billboard Music Award winner has a single currently on radio “Speak to Me” in partnership with Epic Records. It hit #1 on Billboard’s “Gospel Airplay Album Chart,” the “Top Five Gospel Radio Chart”, and the “Top 15 R&B Radio Chart.” Koryn released a remix of “Speak to Me” with Queen Naija in celebration of Women’s History Month. She has also garnered herself six Billboard Music Award nominations; two Dove Award wins; four Dove Award nominations; one Stellar Award win, and eight Stellar Award nominations. www.KorynHawthorne.com www.RCAInspiration.com