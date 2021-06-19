Saturday, June 19, 2021
HomeMusicArtist Spotlight
Artist Spotlight

The Pulse of Entertainment: RCA Inspiration’s Koryn Hawthorne Releases ‘The Worship Project’ Live

By Eunice Moseley
0

Koryn-Hawthorne-I-AM-album-cover-art-final_crop
Mult-award winning Contemporary Gospel artist Koryn Hawthorne releases ‘The Worship Project’ live album o RCA Inspiration.

*“This is a live version of the album,” said two-time Grammy nominated Koryn Hawthorne about her EP “The Worship Project” (RCA Inspiration). “I feel a lot of people know me as a ‘viby’ girl, but worship is the center of my heart. I want the listener to experience that part of me.”

“The Worship Project” live EP experience offers six tracks of which two, from her “I Am” album, are “How Great” and “Know You”; two from her “Essential Worship Song Session,” one a remake of her “I Am” single “How Great” and the other “Know You;” a cover of Elevation Worships’ “Graves into Gardens,” and a remix-duo between Koryn and Matt Maher of the “I Am” single “How Great.”

“I’m really excited,” she added about the EP release.

The “I Am” project is Koryn’s sophomore release on RCA Inspiration. It debuted at #1 on Nielsen’s “Current Gospel Album Chart” and #2 on Billboard’s “Gospel Consumption Chart.” Hawthorn’s Contemporary Gospel is fresh because of the way she mixes Pop, Hip-Hop and R&B. The “I Am” project features Matt, Johnta Austin, Makeba Riddick, Troy Taylor, Jeremy “TryBishop” Hicks, Daniel Breland, Jason Ingram, Steffany Gretzinger and Dahryl “DJ” Camper.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: D.L. Hughley Reacts to Juneteenth Holiday, Critical Race Theory [VIDEO]

“I never could be in a group,” Koryn said when I talked about her moving stage performances. “I love a good harmony. ‘Know You’ is one of favorites. Shout out to Ron Hill”

The Billboard Music Award winner has a single currently on radio “Speak to Me” in partnership with Epic Records. It hit #1 on Billboard’s “Gospel Airplay Album Chart,” the “Top Five Gospel Radio Chart”, and the “Top 15 R&B Radio Chart.” Koryn released a remix of “Speak to Me” with Queen Naija in celebration of Women’s History Month. She has also garnered herself six Billboard Music Award nominations; two Dove Award wins; four Dove Award nominations; one Stellar Award win, and eight Stellar Award nominations. www.KorynHawthorne.com www.RCAInspiration.com

Previous articleWho’s Left to Employ? – Amazon is Running Through Workers Too Fast. / VIDEO
Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO