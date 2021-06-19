Saturday, June 19, 2021
HomeEvents
Events

The Kingdom of YAHWEH Presents ‘The Royal Ball II’ / PHOTOS

By Fisher Jack
0

King Yahweh and his Entourage
King Yahweh and his Entourage

*Fort Lauderdale, FL – Once again, The Kingdom of YAHWEH (TKOY) thoroughly impressed observers by hosting an incredible extravaganza, “The Royal Ball II.”

The colorfully lit fifteen-foot robot gave mini-performances for each cluster of attendees upon their arrival. The well-lit sapphire blue castle radiated a special light reflecting on the dromedary, aka Arabian camel, and two Percheron horses with origins from France. Attendees mingled while capturing the moments as they took turns caressing the Arabian camel or holding the brilliantly colored macaw and the friendly capuchin monkey.

The private VIP guest list included some of the most exclusive members of the wealthy elite from around the United States and stretching as far across the globe as Australia, London, and the UAE, and included billionaire moguls, oil refinery owners, board members of a few international airlines, music producers, world-renowned celebrities, models, hotel chain partners, and more.

King YAHWEH appeared well adorned in gilded gold and alabaster regalia and his entourage in three stately horse carriages.

Horse and Carriage at the Ball
Horse and Carriage at the Ball

The Castle
The Castle

Mermaid at the Ball
Mermaid at the Ball

Meanwhile, upon arrival on the red carpet in the courtyard, the male African lion paced in his cage with the growing excitement during the commencement of the grand entrance as the renowned cultural performance group known throughout the country as The Junkanoos began their procession.

TKOY aimed to captivate by setting the ambiance of the entrance and filled every area with live entertainment. From front to back, guests were entertained. The front area featured an aerialist artist who showcased her craft with balance and finesse. Guests were greeted with hors d’oeuvres while enjoying the festivities. The poolside fire show featured a mermaid swimming to the beat as the audience were mesmerized by the creative flame show that danced on the edge of life and death, and simultaneously the beautifully adorned dancers worked the crowd.

Robot at the Ball
Robot at the Ball

Guests at the Ball
Guests at the Ball

Flame thrower at the Ball
Flame thrower at the Ball

Even though rain was in the forecast and heavily hit the surrounding areas, the clouds held their peace as this historical charity showcase took place in the midst of global turmoil. Some of the onlookers commented: “We’ve seen many events here; but we’ve never seen anything like this before.” The hosts possessed warm and welcoming energy that kept the attendees engaged and wanting to come back for every TKOY event.

King YAHWEH continues to spread His message for global peace, inviting individuals to join TKOY through collaboration with their global humanitarian works.

Previous articleAre ‘The Four Tops’ Possibly Making Their Way to Broadway?!
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO