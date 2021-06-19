Rosario Dawson on Moving in with Cory Booker: It’s a ‘New Chapter in My Life’

* Love is such a beautiful thing, and although many see it to be as a fairytale in more ways than not, it’s been proven time and time again that true love comes from the individuals, not a made-up source.

In the spirit of love, and wholehearted feelings, actress Rosario Dawson recently spoke with PEOPLE about her recent decision to move in with Sen. Cory Booker and about her “amazing” road trip that she took with her father to start her new life in New Jersey.

According to PEOPLE, in their latest issue, the actress, 42, talks about her move to Newark with the New Jersey Senator, 52, and how her father accompanied her on the journey down to the Garden State.

“It was an amazing adventure,” The Mandalorian” star tells PEOPLE. “My family are all in New York. It felt really beautiful and good to start a new chapter of my life in the driver’s seat.”

What made this trip even more special is the fact that Dawson has been cherishing those moments with her father more than ever before because of his battle with pancreatic cancer.

In 2019, Dawson dared to open up to PEOPLE about her father’s health and has been spending much-needed time with him ever since. Father’s approval always matters and that was showcased between Dawson and her dad as there seems to be no one else she’d rather have to accompany her with such a huge move in life.

Booker reflects on her move: “This is the first time in my life I’ve lived with somebody, and Rosario and I are enjoying and adjusting to that,” Booker told BuzzFeed last fall.

As they embark on this new venture together, we wish them all the best!