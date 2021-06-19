Saturday, June 19, 2021
Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022: Michael B. Jordan, Nipsey Hussle, Ashanti and MORE

By Fisher Jack
Hollywood Walk of Fame (Nipsey Ashanti Michael B Jordan)
2022 Hollywood Walk of Fame selections (Nipsey Ashanti Michael B Jordan)

*The list of new inductees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame has officially been revealed!

On Thursday, June 17, the Walk of Fame Selection Panel announced they would be giving 38 honorees stars on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame! Out of the 38 honorees, a total of 20 are People of Color.

In the Motion Pictures category, the honorees include Salma Hayek, James Hong, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Jason Momoa, and Tessa Thompson. When it comes to the Recording category, Ashanti, The Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves, and the posthumous Nipsey Hussle are being honored.

Honorees in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category include Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. as well as Angelica Vale. Finally, Michael Strahan is being honored with a star in the category of Sports Entertainment. Many of the honorees have expressed their excitement over social media, including Tracee Ellis Ross–whose mother, Diana Ross, was honored with a star back in 1982.

Full story on theJasmineBRAND.com.

