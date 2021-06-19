Azealia Banks Comes for Candace Owens Over Her Calling Juneteenth ‘Lame’

*Rapper Azealia Banks is not having it with Candace Owens.

After the controversial conservative commentator slammed President Joe Biden’s move to declare June 19 a federal holiday, labeling it as “segregation,” and saying she would be celebrating “July 4th and July 4th only” — Azealia Banks decided to respond with a little message to Miss Owens.

In a now-deleted post, Banks said, “According to this logic, on July 4, 1776, you would still be enslaved,” Banks wrote. “Most likely on the verge of starvation due to all of America’s food supply having been prioritized for the war, while you hand sew American flags and struggle to wet nurse some depressed 24-year-old white widow’s sickly child until your nipples are chapped and dry.” She added, “Whereafter, you will be whipped by her 80-year-old uncle for your own malnourishment and inability to produce milk, then sent to toil over a wood-burning stove — blistering your hands while [being] forced to make a pleasant meal of biscuits and gravy.”

