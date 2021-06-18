Will Smith Forgets How to Use Gym Equipment in Hilarious Video + Announces Comedy Special

*Will Smith is documenting his weight loss journey post-quarantine and he recently hit up the gym for a hilarious refresher on how to use the workout equipment.

On Wednesday, the Hollywood veteran posted a clip of his workout session on Instagram, labeling the clip “Trying to remember how to use the gym after quarantine.” The footage showed Smith using a variety of exercise equipment incorrectly.

“Feeling the burn in places I didn’t even know were places,” he captioned the post, check out the video below.

We previously reported that Smith is inviting a camera crew to document his efforts to get back in shape after packing on the pounds during the COVID lockdown.

Smith is starring in an unscripted YouTube series titled “Best Shape of My Life.” The six-part unscripted fitness docuseries will follow “Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators,” according to a release.

The 52-year-old actor previously took to Instagram to share a shot of him posing in a pair of short shorts. “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he captioned the post. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”

In another photo shared on Instagram, Smith joked in the comments section, “You can’t see it, but there are hot pockets on strings all over this gym.”

In related news, Netflix and Smith’s Westbrook Entertainment group are teaming to develop Smith’s first-ever variety comedy special, that he will host.

Smith, who is a variety show in and of himself, is said to be bringing in “surprise celebrity guests,” have some kind of interview/conversation element, will feature “huge” musical performances, as well as sketch comedy. It sounds like it’ll play to all of Will’s strong suits, including delivering high-quality content.

The hour-long untitled special will debut globally later this year, according to the report.