Teigen’s Rep Says Costello’s DMs of Chrissy Bullying the Designer Are Bogus!

By Fisher Jack
Michael Costello - Chrissy Teigen
Michael Costello – Chrissy Teigen

*The saga between #ChrissyTeigen and #MichaelCostello continues.

A rep for the TV personality and model has accused the designer of making up the DMs that appeared to show Chrissy Teigen bullying him.

Michael Costello shared the messages as he alleged Chrissy Teigen cyberbullied him so badly that he became suicidal. Now, Chrissy Teigen’s rep is alleging he made up the whole thing as they note inconsistencies in the message.

They told Business Insider that the infamous blue verified checkmark was missing next to Chrissy Teigen’s name on Instagram, suggesting the screenshot was taken in 2014, before Instagram added the feature on the platform. Still, the DMs are blue and purple, a feature that Instagram didn’t roll out until last year. A video icon is also shown on the DMs, which Instagram didn’t launch until 2018. Finally, the profile photo for Chrissy Teigen dates back to no later than 2016, her rep alleged.

Michael Costello’s accusations came after Chrissy Teigen apologized for past behavior of cyberbullying. Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Candace Owens Slams Juneteenth Holiday: ‘I’ll Be Celebrating July 4th Only’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleNivea Reveals R Kelly Tried to Shoot His Shot When She Was a ‘Little Girl’ [VIDEO]
