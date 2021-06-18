Teen Reacts After Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies on Lawn for Final Child Support Payment

*One Richmond family made national headlines last month when 80,000 pennies were dumped on their front lawn.

“I just turned 18. When I was in the middle of class, my dad came by. He had rented a trailer,” high schooler Avery Sanford said, as reported by wtvr.com. “He pulled up in front of the house and turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies on the grass and my mom came out and was like, ‘What are you dumping in my yard?’ She didn’t know who it was until he shouted, ‘It’s your final child support payment.”

Sanford, who hasn’t spoken to her father in years, added, “It’s not just my mom he’s trying to embarrass, it’s also me and my sister and it’s upsetting that he didn’t consider that before he did that.”

The teenager and her mom decided to donate every penny to Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse center.

“Turning around and donating that money to moms and children in need, I feel like that really turns this situation into a positive. You can learn from it,” Avery said.

“It’s really hurtful and damaging to your kids when you do things like that. It doesn’t matter if they’re young or an adult, the actions of your parents will always have some effect on you,” she added.

Meanwhile, the teen’s father said his emotions got the best of him after 18 years of built-up frustration, according to the report. Avery said the penny incident put a further wedge between her and her dad.

Watch the penny dumping via the Twitter clip below.