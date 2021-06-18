Friday, June 18, 2021
HomeSportsboxing
boxing

Logan Paul Wants Mike Tyson: ‘You Can’t Tell Me I Can’t Beat (Him). He’s Old, Old’

By Fisher Jack
0

Logan Paul
Logan Paul

*Logan Paul is really feeling himself now that he survived his fight with Floyd Mayweather!

While talking about his next match, the YouTuber revealed that he has his sights set on another boxing legend—Mike Tyson.

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson,” he said, on his podcast Impaulsive, according to The Sun. “My lawyer mentioned it and he’s like, ‘Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’ I’m like, ‘I just went through all this.’ You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old, old.”

Like Paul, Tyson was recently in action, having made a long-awaited return to the ring to fight Roy Jones Jr in November of last year.

That fight ended in a draw, but speaking after his return, he claimed he was ready for his next fight.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: La La Anthony Pulls Plug on Marriage to Carmelo Anthony, Cites ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

Mike Tyson (Getty)
Mike Tyson (Getty)

If that is to be against Paul, it seems like there is already some mutual respect between the two. Having initially predicted Mayweather would knock Paul out in their bout, Tyson admitted after the fight how wrong he was and sent a message of congratulations to his would-be next opponent.

“You kicked his ass. You’re bad, I was wrong,” Tyson told Paul on FaceTime. “I’m proud of you, you kicked ass, I’m proud of you. Everybody’s talking about you, you’re the man.

Note: Tyson is just 10 years older than Floyd Mayweather who is 44.

What are your thoughts on this? Speak your mind, below!

Previous articleTeen Reacts After Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies on Lawn for Final Child Support Payment
Next articleCandace Owens Slams Juneteenth Holiday: ‘I’ll Be Celebrating July 4th Only’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO