Logan Paul Wants Mike Tyson: ‘You Can’t Tell Me I Can’t Beat (Him). He’s Old, Old’

*Logan Paul is really feeling himself now that he survived his fight with Floyd Mayweather!

While talking about his next match, the YouTuber revealed that he has his sights set on another boxing legend—Mike Tyson.

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson,” he said, on his podcast Impaulsive, according to The Sun. “My lawyer mentioned it and he’s like, ‘Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’ I’m like, ‘I just went through all this.’ You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old, old.”

Like Paul, Tyson was recently in action, having made a long-awaited return to the ring to fight Roy Jones Jr in November of last year.

That fight ended in a draw, but speaking after his return, he claimed he was ready for his next fight.

If that is to be against Paul, it seems like there is already some mutual respect between the two. Having initially predicted Mayweather would knock Paul out in their bout, Tyson admitted after the fight how wrong he was and sent a message of congratulations to his would-be next opponent.

“You kicked his ass. You’re bad, I was wrong,” Tyson told Paul on FaceTime. “I’m proud of you, you kicked ass, I’m proud of you. Everybody’s talking about you, you’re the man.

Note: Tyson is just 10 years older than Floyd Mayweather who is 44.

What are your thoughts on this? Speak your mind, below!