*The new Amazon Studios military science fiction action movie, “The Tomorrow War,“ tackles the question of how far you would go to save a world you won’t get to experience.

The live-action film begins with the world’s population being shocked by a group of time travelers that arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message. In just thirty years, the future of humankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (played by Chris Pratt).

Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Forester teams up with a brilliant scientist Vicki Winslow (played by Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father Slade (played by J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

“The Tomorrow War“ also features Edwin Hodge (Dorian) and Sam Richardson (Charlie) as two civilians recruited to combat the fight. Dorian is serving his third tour when we meet him, while a reluctant Charlie is starting on his first, along with Forester. Jasmine Mathews (Lieutenant Hart) and Keith Powers (Major Greenwood) are also featured as two soldiers from the future.

EUR correspondent Jill Munroe talked to the cast about how they believe the film’s premise – of an alien invasion – could happen in real life.

Mathews said she’s a huge conspiracy theorist and thinks the government has been hiding extraterrestrials from the American public for quite some time.

“So, this is definitely right up my alley in terms of story. Even the explanation about how the aliens got here, why they’re here…it all resonated so much with things I’ve read in terms of conspiracies, so I was all for it.”

Powers added, “I always think they’re out there. I kind of get irritated because I want them to come out; I want to see them. I know that’s crazy, but I want to see aliens so bad because I know it’s not the cliché way that we think about what an alien is. I just want to see how it would look. I always think there is other life out there for sure.”

Directed by Chris McKay “The Tomorrow War” will only be available on Amazon Prime Video beginning July 2.