Drama! Woman Says NBAer Carmelo Anthony Has Been Avoiding Their Premature Babies

*A woman who rather not share her full name has revealed to us that NBAer Carmelo Anthony is allegedly the father of her newborn twins and she even has receipts! We were able to chat with the woman who alleged how they met, how he allegedly hid his new family from the public, and how one celeb [allegedly] got involved to get answers for Melo’s wife, Lala Anthony.

The woman explained that she met Carmelo in New York in 2020. After turning him down a few times, he insisted that he was not trying to hit on her but just wanted to be “cool” and “hang out.” Because of his good energy and vibe, she went along with it and kept in contact with him. She said during 2020, they talked almost every day and the two eventually hung out and later started hooking up. She noted that although she knew Carmelo was married, he came off as a single man because he would FaceTime her in his bed at his home, who he shares with LaLa Anthony, and noted that he didn’t even spend holidays with his family!

While she admits that she’s no angel, she says she honestly didn’t feel bad about seeing Carmelo because she alleges that she also knows “who’s f*cking LaLa too!” Aside from that, in September, the woman found out she was pregnant with twins! The plan was for her to get an abortion in LA, which Carmelo agreed to as neither of them wanted it to turn into a bigger situation. The woman, 38, said she needed a medical abortion, which means she had to be accompanied by someone. But Carmelo never flew back from Portland to LA to show up for the procedure.

