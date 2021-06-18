Director Deon Taylor Will ‘Bring New Life’ to Iconic ‘Blacula’ Character with Reboot

*Director Deon Taylor has been tapped to reboot “Blacula,” as MGM, Bron and Hidden Empire Film Group will produce a reimagining of the 1972 blaxploitation horror film.

Perr Variety, “the reboot will take place in a metropolitan city post-coronavirus pandemic, following the vampire as he thirsts for vengeance,” the outlet writes.

Taylor will direct the reboot from a script he penned with Micah Ranum (The Silencing). Roxanne Avent Taylor is producing along with Aaron L. Gilbert with DJ Holloway managing the project, according to the report.

The official logline for “Blacula” is as follows: “In this updated twist on the eternal story, Blacula is an ancient African prince who is cursed by Dracula after he fails to agree to end the slave trade. Blacula is entombed and awakens 200 years later ready to avenge the death of his ancestors and of those responsible for robbing his people of their work, culture and heritage as they appropriated it for profit.”

“Blacula” was originally released in 1972 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

“’Blacula’ is arguably one of the most prestigious Black franchises and so important to the culture as it birthed a groundswell of Blaxploitation-horror films, which changed the game for how our people were seen on the big screen,” Taylor said in a statement announcing the new project.

“Growing up in Gary, IN, I loved watching ‘Blacula’ and was so proud that William Marshall was a fellow Gary native,” he added. “It’s mind-blowing that this franchise never got the energy or appreciation that other genre films received over the years, but this reboot is about to change all that. Thank you to Aaron, Brenda and team Bron as well as everyone at MGM for joining us on this adventure. We promise to bring new life to the iconic ‘Blacula’ character that will resonate with audiences worldwide!”

Gilbert said of the film, “I am thrilled to be collaborating with Deon, Roxanne, and the team at Hidden Empire — all proven forces to be reckoned with, on ‘Blacula.’ It is my hope that our reimagining of the film will open a dialogue among us.”

Are you ready for the “Blacula” reboot? Sound off in the comments.