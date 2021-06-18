D.L. Hughley Reacts to Juneteenth Holiday, Critical Race Theory [VIDEO]

*D.L. Hughley has added his voice to the chorus of critics who are side-eyeing Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday.

The comedian appeared on “TMZ Live” Thursday and he noted that President Biden signing Juneteenth into law to make it the 12th federal holiday is like “getting the wrong order from Amazon, and keeping it … but still wondering why the original order’s missing in the first place,” TMZ writes.

His point is Black people have been demanding justice and equality, but instead got a 3-day weekend. D.L. says there’s another aspect of the new Juneteenth federal holiday that reeks of irony — the fact that several U.S. Senators who voted for the bill are simultaneously trying to block schools from teaching about the role slavery played in building America. As he put it … it’s kinda hard to explain the holiday if critical race theory is censored.

Hear more from Hughley on the matter via the clip below.

As we previously reported, the House on Wednesday passed a bill to make Juneteenth or June 19th, the date in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom, a national holiday.

The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday, and President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law Thursday to make Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday. The House voted 415-14 on Wednesday, with all votes against it coming from Republicans.

Biden said the new holiday is an example of the US coming to terms with “the mistakes we made.”

“Great nations don’t ignore their most painful moments. They don’t ignore those moments in the past. They embrace them. Great nations don’t walk away. We come to terms with the mistakes we made. And remembering those moments, we begin to heal and grow stronger,” Biden said during remarks at the White House.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Major General Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

The new Juneteenth holiday is the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.