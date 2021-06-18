Friday, June 18, 2021
Chrissy Teigen Wants Oprah to Help Salvage Her Reputation Amid Bullying Controversy

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Chrissy Teigen – Twitter

*Chrissy Teigen reportedly wants to use Oprah Winfrey to help salvage her reputation amid her cyber-bullying scandal. 

Teigen, a longtime supporter of the cancel culture movement, is now being canceled, and for many, it’s a beautiful thing to witness. 

Per Fox News, Teigen, 35, is reportedly “being advised to go into hiding and lay low” in the wake of the backlash over her trolling and bullying of celebrities online. Teigen recently issued yet another apology for her antics, and it comes nearly a month after Bloomingdale’s canceled a promotional deal with the cookbook author “at the 11th hour because of her explosive cyberbullying scandal,” with Courtney Stodden, Page Six reported. 

Macy’s also dropped Teigen’s “Cravings by Chrissy” cookware line from its website. The fallout began after Stodden, now 26, revealed that the former model encouraged her to kill herself in private Twitter messages when she was 16 years old.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Apologizes for Being an ‘Insecure’ Twitter ‘Troll’ and Cyberbully

Teigen apologized in May, writing on Twitter, “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls–t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.” She added, “I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Earlier this week, she posted yet another lengthy apology in which she claims to be attending therapy and reaching out to people privately to apologize for her behavior. She failed to name any of these people, so all you savvy internet sleuths have no way to verify if what she said is true.

“Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth,” a source alleged to the “Naughty But Nice” podcast. “Chrissy is a fighter and believes that she is such an excellent communicator that there isn’t a mess she can’t talk her way out of!”

In her most recent apology post she penned on Medium, Chrissy wrote, “I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done’. Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,” she said. 

“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,” she stated.

Continuing, Chrissy labeled herself as a troll: “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry… In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities.”

She added, “Life has made me more empathetic. I’m more understanding of what motivates trolling — the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they’re famous. Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me.” 

Do you believe her apology is sincere? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

