Thursday, June 17, 2021
Woman Captured on Video Attacking McDonald’s Staffers Over Slushie [Explicit Video]

By Ny MaGee
McDonald's

*An Ohio woman has learned one tough lesson in life, you can’t have it your way at McDonald’s.

Brian Allen was inside the McDonald’s at 418 W. Main Street in Ravenna, Ohio when Cherysse Helena Cleveland became irate after staffers refused to give her a slushie mixed with all the available flavors.  

“I heard her ask for a slushie with all three flavors mixed into one,” Allen said. “Whereupon the manager informed her that they could not do that, and she became increasingly irritated and combative and decided that she would go behind the counter and fix her own drink.”

That’s when Allen started recording the scene on his cellphone — you can watch the NSFW clip below. 

“I was concerned that she may start hurting somebody. So, I started recording in case law enforcement needed the tape for any kind of evidence of the assault,” he said.

READ MORE: Chicago Man Charged in Death of Girl, 7, Killed in McDonald’s Drive-Thru [VIDEO]

Here’s more from Cleveland 19:

Video shows the woman behind the counter, screaming and attacking two employees. At one point the woman punches one of the workers and snatches her face mask off. The woman later goes to the beverage machine in the restaurant’s dining room and fills a cup with ice.

She goes back behind the counter and throws the cup of ice at one of the workers and begins attacking her. The worker takes the woman to the ground and continuously punches her.

Police were called to the scene and arrested Cleveland. According to the report, she was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County.

During her court appearance on Tuesday, she pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $1,000.

“If I was in their shoes, I wouldn’t have been able to show the restraint they did. You can see from the video that several times, not just once, she physically assaults and or pushes them. And they don’t do anything except for to try to protect themselves. And you can clearly hear the one employee trying to protect her boss as well. I think they both did outstanding jobs,” Allen said. “I don’t see anybody having to take abuse like that. I think the lesson is just to treat people the way that we want to be treated, and I don’t see that a lot in the world anymore.”

Cleveland has been ordered not to return to the McDonalds’s location and to not have any contact with the alleged victims. Her next court date is pending, per the report.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

