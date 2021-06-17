TAYO Fatunla: Black London’s History Art and Culture – Book Review

*Along comes a breath of fresh air to the literary world and published in the United Kingdom.

Black London – History, Art and Culture is a new travel guide by Avril Nanton and Jody Burton with a difference? What is a travel section in libraries without Black London? In these times, there is need to refresh one’s mind of how one’s culture and heritage should be appreciated for its contributions to this great city.

Exploring London streets, monuments, murals, blue plaques reveal a lot about Black history in over 120 places in London. Black London – History, Art and Culture book, is historically revealing and shows how Black Londoners have contributed tremendously to the history of London, past and present and then again, whatever contributions done now, will definitely shape the future.

Multicultural London has long been famed for its iconic sites but many of the locations belong to the mainstream version of history which far too often, overlooks relevant, interesting and important events.

You can use your own cycle or hire a cycle or hop on a bus or get on a tube train or walk to many spots of interest. Some spots are visible and in the open and some need looking for, but clutching this book in your hand will help to navigate you to areas you want to explore with maps for added measure. Areas include Central and East London, West London, North London, South London and South East London. With this book, you will not miss a thing. You can also use smart phones with maps for the many locations in the book.

The significant Black contribution in shaping London’s history deserves to be told using the everyday geography of London in an informative, educational and eye-opening way.

This accessible guide will encourage and inspire Londoners, visitors and tourists as well to explore the vibrant local and global history, art and culture of Black London. From Cleopatra’s Needle carved in Egypt 3,5000 years ago, which sits on the Victoria Embankment, to Black Lives Matter mural in Woolwich London there are so many places in London worth visiting.

Avril Nanton is founder of “Avrils Walks and Talks”- walking tour of London and Jody Burton has been a mature student of Caribbean studies and has hosted Black Arts groups. Together they have come up with a winner and surely, a travel guide like no other, will be updated from time to time as more places are likely to be discovered. This carefully researched and beautifully illustrated book with several photographs and maps, will act as a springboard for anyone keen to learn about the richness of Black history in this London. Black London’s History, Art and Culture is a banger and fantastically produced meticulously! It is not just a travel guide; it is a pocket-size book of historical proportion.

Hey!…Look up, slow down, look right, look left, look back and discover through Black London, the works of some remarkable and talented individuals and groups who have made London a truly global modern city.

Released on Windrush Day, 22nd June, Black London (Price £10.99) is published in London UK, by Inkspire and available online (Google, Amazon and WHSmith) and at all good bookshops.

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He was one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria in 2020. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s YouTube channel the mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. –– www.tayofatunla.com / [email protected]