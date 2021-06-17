Thursday, June 17, 2021
Obamacare Haters Lose Again – US Supreme Court Upholds the Affordable Care Act

By Fisher Jack
obamacare-repeal1*Thursday morning proponents of “Obamacare” got some very good news. The US Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act, saying that red states challenging the law in the case lacked standing.

The vote — which leaves the Obama-era health care law intact and preserves healthcare coverage for millions of Americans — was 7-2.

California v. Texas was the Supreme Court’s third challenge of the Affordable Care Act.

The case, filed by a coalition of states led by Texas, challenged the “individual mandate” provision, in which people faced a tax penalty if they did not buy health insurance.

The 7-2 ruling will allow the ACA, which covers some 20 million people and has been the law of the land for 11 years, to continue operating. It also shows there are some limits to how much of the Republican agenda can be accomplished through the courts, even with a solid conservative majority.

The court said Republican attorneys general did not have the legal standing to bring their lawsuit, which aimed to get the entire ACA struck down. It’s the third time the Supreme Court has saved the law.

