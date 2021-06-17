Nick Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys Zion and Zillion [VIDEO]

*Nick Cannon has added two more babies to his growing collection of offspring, as he and DJ Abby De La Rosa have welcomed twin boys.

On Wednesday, De La Rosa posted a video to Instagram of herself in a hospital bed cradling the newborns who were born on June 14.

“Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon,” she wrote in the post, adding the hashtags “my world” and “twin boys.” Check out the video below.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Expecting Twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa, Social Media Reacts to Maternity Shoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby De La Rosa (@hiabbydelarosa)

In a now-deleted post, De La Rosa confirmed rumors that Cannon was her baby daddy.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” she wrote on Instagram in April, as reported by PEOPLE.

“I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” she continued. “I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.”

“Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both,” De La Rosa added.

Zion and Zillion are Cannon’s second set of twins. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also shares two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020. Cannon is reportedly expecting a baby with model Alyssa Scott.