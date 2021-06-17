Man Representing Himself in Double Murder Trial Cross-Examines Son, 11, he Allegedly Stabbed (Watch)

*Jurors heard heartbreaking testimony Wednesday morning at the murder trial of Ronnie Oneal, who is representing himself on charges that he murdered his wife and daughter, and attempted to kill his 8-year-old son in Tampa, Fla.

The boy, now 11, bravely faced his father to testify remotely about the day his mom and sister were killed. He said his father attacked him after murdering his mom and 9-year-old sister.

“Did I hurt you that night of this incident,” Oneal asked his son.

“Yes,” the boy replied.

“I did. How did I hurt you?”

“You stabbed me.”

Investigators have said Oneal shot Kenyatta Baron and beat her with a shotgun, used a hatchet to stab his daughter repeatedly, then stabbed his young son before lighting the boy and their house on fire. The boy survived, and Oneal faces the death penalty if convicted.

