Leslie Odom Jr., Wife Write ‘Second Chance’ Inspired by His Father-In-Law (Watch)

*Bayer Aspirin has linked up with Leslie Odom Jr. to celebrate heart attack survivors and their second chance at life with a special song, called “Second Chance,” inspired by Odom’s father-in-law – and heart attack survivor – Stuart K. Robinson.

Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, singer and actress, used the rhythm of her father’s heartbeat to create a song with lyrics that honor heart attack survivors and appreciate the moments gained with their families. This was the inspiration – and background – to “Second Chance” which is being released ahead of Father’s Day.

“This song is a celebration of all of the moments Nicolette and I are so lucky to have with my father-in-law after he survived a heart attack. Our wedding, meeting his grandchildren, and so many other moments in between – these are the memories that inspired the music and lyrics,” said Leslie Odom Jr. “My hope is this song inspires heart attack survivors to keep working toward their goals so they too can celebrate these special moments with their families.”

The song is part of the Bayer® Aspirin campaign, “Your Heart Isn’t Just Yours.”

Check out the song written and performed by Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson below