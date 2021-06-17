Thursday, June 17, 2021
La La Anthony Pulls Plug on Marriage to Carmelo Anthony, Cites ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

By Ny MaGee
carmelo - lala (getty)
Carmelo and La La Anthony

*La La Anthony has finally pulled the plug on her marriage to Carmelo’s Anthony

According to TMZ, the actress filed divorce docs Thursday in New York, 11 years after tying the knot with the NBA star. She cited irreconcilable differences.

Here’s more from the outlet: 

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ … they’ve been separated for awhile but remain friends, as always, after 16 years together, and everything about the divorce is amicable. We’re told they both wanted to take time to ensure a private and smooth transition in their relationship for their 14-year-old son, Kiyan — who’s always their top priority — and they remain fully aligned as parenting partners.

Melo and La La first split in 2017 amid rumors he cheated on her, but they reconciled the following year. 

READ MORE: Leslie Odom Jr., Wife Write ‘Second Chance’ Inspired by His Father-In-Law (Watch)

Swizz Beatz Birthday Celebration
(Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

In mid-2019, La La reportedly called their marriage “strained” as new reports emerged that Melo was cheating once again.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” a representative for La La said in a statement at the time, as reported by PEOPLE.

La La recently opened up to the publication about how she is focusing on herself by staying busy with her various television projects. 

“The balancing act is hard. I’m still figuring it out, but I’m starting to understand how having that ‘me time’ ‘- having that workout time makes me a better person,” she said. “Because before for me … anytime I wasn’t working, I felt like I wasn’t doing enough or I felt guilty or I felt bad. And I realized it all goes hand in hand, I’m going to work smarter and harder and better when I’ve had that ‘me time’ or workout time.”

She also spoke about her Kiyan inspires her.

“Kiyan and I do work out together. He’s an incredible basketball player. So I go to his practices a lot. A lot of it is me watching him workout. But seeing him in the gym and how focused he is … it motivates me to be more on it because I don’t just want to be sitting around while he’s busting his butt, doing all of that stuff,” she said with a laugh. “So he has been a great motivation.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

