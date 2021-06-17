Jeannie Mai Opens Up ‘Hot and Heavy’ Sex with Husband Jeezy

*”Oh my god. Married life feels 1,000 percent different than when we were dating, in the greatest way,” Jeannie Mai said about being wifed up to rapper Jeezy, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other,” she added, “And now being married, it’s even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we’re in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren’t healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like.”

Per PEOPLE, the newlyweds, who tied the knot in March, have been embracing the changes in their relationship to foster a healthy marriage.

“We want to feel trusted. We want to feel loved. We want to feel safe. We want to feel cuddles. We want to feel the romance. We want to feel dating, want to be hot and heavy with sex. Like, you want all those things,” she said. “Human beings want those same things. Why can’t you communicate exactly what that should look like in order to customize the relationship you have and work towards it?”

“[Today] he looked at me before he took off again to another long day of work and he said, ‘Tomorrow, don’t book anything. I’ve got you.’ And I’m like, ‘Ooh,'” she said. “Immediately, I’m already thinking about what am I going to wear… I’m already planning it, as I’m here sitting in work with you.”

She continued, “Something like that from your spouse immediately sets something for you to look forward to because [it shows] the intention to date me, even though we live in the same home and we’re going to bed in the same room. And then it eggs me on to think, ‘Ooh, I can’t wait for my next date with him. I can’t wait to whisk him off his feet and surprise him.'”

Mai told PEOPLE shortly after the wedding that she and her hubby are looking forward to their next chapter together.

“I’m excited to call him my husband and he’s so excited to call me his wife,” she said.

“I just can’t wait to start our love story. I mean, it’s already been written, but even more so now I’m eager to just fill out our entire journey,” Mai added “I’m just excited to start.”