Thursday, June 17, 2021
HomeNews
News

Jeannie Mai Opens Up ‘Hot and Heavy’ Sex with Husband Jeezy

By Ny MaGee
0

jeannie mai - jeezy (getty)*”Oh my god. Married life feels 1,000 percent different than when we were dating, in the greatest way,” Jeannie Mai said about being wifed up to rapper Jeezy, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other,” she added, “And now being married, it’s even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we’re in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren’t healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like.”

Per PEOPLE, the newlyweds, who tied the knot in March, have been embracing the changes in their relationship to foster a healthy marriage.

“We want to feel trusted. We want to feel loved. We want to feel safe. We want to feel cuddles. We want to feel the romance. We want to feel dating, want to be hot and heavy with sex. Like, you want all those things,” she said. “Human beings want those same things. Why can’t you communicate exactly what that should look like in order to customize the relationship you have and work towards it?”

READ MORE: THE REAL: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Reveals Exclusive Details About Her Wedding to Jeezy / WATCH

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai

“[Today] he looked at me before he took off again to another long day of work and he said, ‘Tomorrow, don’t book anything. I’ve got you.’ And I’m like, ‘Ooh,'” she said. “Immediately, I’m already thinking about what am I going to wear… I’m already planning it, as I’m here sitting in work with you.”

She continued, “Something like that from your spouse immediately sets something for you to look forward to because [it shows] the intention to date me, even though we live in the same home and we’re going to bed in the same room. And then it eggs me on to think, ‘Ooh, I can’t wait for my next date with him. I can’t wait to whisk him off his feet and surprise him.'” 

Mai told PEOPLE shortly after the wedding that she and her hubby are looking forward to their next chapter together.

“I’m excited to call him my husband and he’s so excited to call me his wife,” she said.

“I just can’t wait to start our love story. I mean, it’s already been written, but even more so now I’m eager to just fill out our entire journey,” Mai added “I’m just excited to start.”

Previous articleBiden to Make Juneteenth a National Holiday – Black People Unimpressed
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO