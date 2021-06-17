Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Declare Racism a ‘Public Health Crisis’ in the City (Video)

*Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will reportedly make an announcement Thursday declaring racism a public health crisis in Chicago.

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady for the declaration, according to ABC7 Chicago. The announcement comes after CDPH released a study earlier this week showing Black Chicagoans have a shorter life expectancy.

On average in 2017 Blacks in the city lived 71.4 years, while non-Blacks lived 80.6 years. The report cited the factors as chronic diseases, homicides, infant mortality, HIV, flu and other infections and opioid overdoses.

