Cedric the Entertainer Denies Stealing Katt Williams Joke for Kings of Comedy Tour [VIDEO]

*Cedric The Entertainer has fired back at accusations that he stole a joke from fellow comedian Katt Williams.

As we previously reported…Williams recently appeared on The Morning Hustle radio show and revealed how “crushed” he was when Ced used his joke about parking a spaceship Cadillac during the Kings Of Comedy tour in 2000.

The Kings Of Comedy tour featured Steve Harvey, D. L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bernie Mac. While speaking on how he felt when his joke was allegedly stolen Williams said, “When it initially happen to me it crushed me just because the comedian was already bigger and more famous than me and he took my closing joke and made it his closing joke on Kings Of Comedy.”

He continued, “The reason it hit so bad was that I was in the theater. I paid my money to go see Kings Of Comedy and to see my joke being there and not me was about as disrespectful as it gets in our craft. I really took it really personally with Cedric the Entertainer at that time.”

He added, “Now, since then, I’ve done enough work with ten comedy specials. You either have to write your own jokes or you’re telling a variation of my joke, whether you acknowledge it or not.” The famed comedian noted that as artists, you’re either “originally creating or you are borrowing bits and pieces.”

Williams didn’t address the situation with Ced, saying “I’m not that type of comedian. I’m going in your mouth where the joke is when you steal my jokes, and I have a reputation in this industry that if you steal my joke, you’re gonna be missing a tooth or two… I don’t play like that.”

Check out the video below of the joke in question that Katt claims Cedric The Entertainer stole from him.

When Cedrick caught word of Katt’s accusations, he hit up social media to deliver the following message: “To all my people hitting me about the @kattwilliams commentary, I say no sir!” Cedric wrote in the caption of a video he shared on Instagram. “That joke has roots, tied into so many other of my jokes….To know me is know (sic) most of my jokes a very similar animated, characters acted out sense of humor.”

He continued, “I’ve had jokes stolen, I’ve had similar premises to others as well, but that joke has DNA yrs old specifically from Me. Cigarette hanging from the lip and all.”

