Black Woman Dragged by Her Hair at Gay Bar Filmed Fighting Before She Was Kicked Out [VIDEO]

*Keisha Young, the Black woman who was captured on video being dragged by her hair out of Nellie’s Sports Bar in Washington D.C., was also filmed fighting right before her violent encounter with the establishment’s security team. But she’s still sticking by her story that she was kicked out of the club due to her race.

Keisha’s attorney, Brandon Burrell, tells TMZ … the reason Keisha is seen tussling here is because she was defending her cousin, Dayon Kidd, whom we’re told is the guy in the white T — and who we’re told Nellie’s security team was pummeling after some words were exchanged. Long story short — her team says the facts haven’t changed … claiming she was approached by security when they mistook her for someone else and asked her to leave. We’re told Keisha’s fam didn’t like the way they got at her, and in attempting to defend her … ended up brawling. Keisha’s team says this new video picks up after that. Burrell also says the truth would be seen easily … if only Nellie’s would release the full surveillance video.

We previously reported, Young, 22, of Maryland, told WUSA9 that she did nothing to deserve the treatment she received and that the incident happened shortly after she walked up the stairs to the bar.

Her attorney tells TMZ that Keisha was approached by security as soon as she and her cousin walked into Nellie’s. The guards accused her of sneaking in a bottle of alcohol and Kidd didn’t like the aggressive way they handled the situation — that’s when things turned physical.

“It was an altercation in there,” Young previously said about why she was ejected from the popular gay bar. “They were trying to get some other people out because somebody else brought a bottle in there. Somehow I got mixed up in an altercation because I look like somebody else and I got hit and dragged down the steps.”

After the clip went viral showing a security guard dragging Young down the stairs by her hair, the community rallied around her by protesting outside the bar on Sunday evening, calling for Nellie’s to be shut down.

Nellie’s released a statement on Instagram amid the protests: “We were incredibly upset and disturbed to see the unfortunate event that took place at Nellie’s last night. We are undergoing a full investigation of the situation. At Nellie’s, we foster an inclusive and safe environment, so events like this are completely unacceptable to us.”

The security team has also been fired, according to the bar’s owners.