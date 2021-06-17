Anthony Hamilton Chops it Up: Raising 6 Boys, Divorcing & Juneteenth | WATCH

*R&B multi platinum, Grammy award winning crooner Anthony Hamilton sits down with radio and TV personality Jazmyn Summers, rockin’ his trademark fedora – at the swimming pool with his kids– to give us an early look into new music dropping in September with co-signers Rick Ross, John Legend and more.

“I’m excited about it. It’s a great body of work. Jermaine Dupri came through with a great single” Hamilton says.

Hamilton – who lots of folks don’t know – spans the music genres from gospel, country to jazz, recently performed with hip hop artists Da Baby and Roddy Ricch at the Grammys and has been sampled by rappers Mooski, Lil Twist and Cordae.

He recently started his own label in order to make sure that he as an artist is recouping the profits from his work

“You got to create a legacy that is beneficial to the family”

He’s all about family, even though he divorced his wife, he says they have a positive loving co parenting relationship.

“I believe in family and friends and those bonds. That love should never diminish I think it’s very important the environment that my children grow up in is the priority at all times.”

In his book “Cornbread, Fish and Collard Greens: Inside the Music,” he writes “I’m a southern man, father, a brother, uncle and story teller, sent by God to love to to heal through music and build my children up to do the same…. I’m a warrior for freedom, I am love.”

“I gotta walk by that,” he tells Summers. “I got 6 men, I gotta be an example for them. I gotta be about it. They watching. I tell them be a gentleman, don’t abuse women and be kind.”

Also, if you hadn’t heard, Anthony caught COVID last year and was in the hospital for two weeks because it impacted his lungs. He said it was a frightening experience but as a Black man, one of many “even driving to the grocery store,” he says.

“It was a moment of uncertainty but I needed that moment to build my faith, my relationship with God.”

This coming Juneteenth he’ll be performing at Sessions for his first official long show.

“It’s celebrating our heritage. Our freedom,” he noted.

Over 17 years ago he dropped the hit single “Charlene” about his lady who left him. Since May he has been asking for help to find her. Did he? Hear the real tea behind his search for Charlene and get a little acapella by checking out the video.

Interview/article by Jazmyn Summers. Follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. And subscribe to her YouTube channel. Video editing by www.patrickhousefilms.com