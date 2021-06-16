Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Zoë Kravitz Will Make Directorial Debut With ‘Pussy Island’ Thriller Starring Channing Tatum

By Ny MaGee
*Zoë Kravitz will make her directorial debut with the thriller “Pussy Island” starring Channing Tatum.

According to Deadline, the story centers on a young waitress who infiltrates a philanthropist and tech mogul’s private island, which has more to it than meets the eye. Tatum will portray billionaire tech mogul Slater King. 

Kravtiz co-wrote the script with E.T. Feigenbaum of “High Fidelity.” According to the synopsis, per Complex, the story follows a Los Angeles cocktail waitress named Frida, who manages to get an invite to the private property for what she believes will be a “journey of a lifetime”; however, once she arrives on the island, Friday realizes there’s more to scene than “than meets the eye … Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying.” 

Kravitz told Deadline that the thriller has elements of “comedy, drama, and real heart.”

“The title means a lot of things,” she told the publication. “I started writing this story in 2017. As a woman in general, and a woman in this industry, I’ve experienced some pretty wild behavior from the opposite sex. The title was kind of a joke at first, this place where people would go, bring women, party and hang out. The story evolved into something else, but the title wound up having multiple meanings. And it alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics. People are evolving and changing but there is still a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths from past behavior. It’s a nod to that, but it’s also playful, and a really playful film in a lot of ways. I like that the title leads with that and has some heavy meaning beneath it.”

Meanwhile, the actress will next star as Catwoman in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, with Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

According to PEOPLE, the Matt Reeves-directed project will focus on Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in the early stages of his transformation into Batman. Reeves told THR earlier this year that he’s planning a “noir Batman tale” for the planned trilogy. 

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” he shared. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.”

The film is slated to hit theaters in 2022. 

Check out the teaser below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

