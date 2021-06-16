WATCH: Man on Bike Fills Garbage Bag with Walgreens Items (While Security Videos Him), Rides Out!

*On any given day there are stories so wild and unbelievable, you have to do a double take to make sure they’re true—and this latest outrageous story involving #Walgreens definitely fits into that category. A local San Francisco Walgreens was the site of a robbery in broad daylight by a man who entered the store on a bicycle with a garbage bag and took whatever he wanted…all while he was being filmed.

@ABC7NewsBayArea reports, a bold and brazen robbery shocked those who were present at a local San Francisco Walgreens, as a man rode in on a Lyft bike carrying a large garbage bag and shockingly proceeded to take armfuls of merchandise—and didn’t appear to care that he was being filmed by multiple people…including a store security guard, whose attempt to snatch his bag away was unsuccessful.

Local reporter Lyanne Melendez, who took the video of the incident that has since gone viral, recalled what happened at the Walgreens in Hayes Valley. “He sort of ran into me with his bicycle. It’s hard for me as a journalist to say ‘I won’t be involved, I can’t get involved,’ I have to be sort of neutral, but this is also my city. I live in this city and I see this constantly. Not only Walgreens, but cars, and my garage door has been broken into twice.”

