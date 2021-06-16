*“It’s #13 now. It went from #15 to #13. May get the #1 spot,” said J. Brown, Billboard Chart-topping R&B singer/songwriter, at the time of our interview about his single “Vibe” (Mocha Music). “I wanted to do something different…been doing ballads and wanted to take it up a notch…to have fun, instead of the same ole’ same ole’.”

J. Brown was promoting the success of his “Vibe” single on the Billboard Chart, and if you haven’t heard the sounds of J. Brown you need to. It’s refreshing to heard real R&B. This is Brown’s 4th Billboard “Top 15 R&B Single” in just 18 months.

“I’ve been in music singing since the age of 6. Professionally, it’s been over 17 years,” J. said about his music career when I asked. “I’ve had four major record deals.”

The single “Vibe” is off of his upcoming not-named-yet EP. The “Vibe” single is written by J. Brown, Maurice Harley and Steve James. It is produced by GC. It also comes with a music video.

“In my eyes it’s a marathon not a mile race.” Brown said about the music industry. “It won’t happen over night. Some luck up, but for most it take years before their big break. That’s the harsh reality.”

J. Brown released in 2020 “Moon” – from his EP “Forever Yours” – which reached Billboard’s “Top 10 R&B Single” Chart. His “Sunrise Sunset” single reached Billboard’s “Adult R&B” Chart. He is the son of a preacher and a former Motown artist who was signed by Smokey Robinson, then gave up her musical aspiration to raise a family. www.JBrownMusicOnly.com

