Wednesday, June 16, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Tessica Brown Said to be Launching Gorilla Glue Inspired Hair Care Line: ‘Forever Hair’

By Fisher Jack
0

Tessica Brown - Forever Hold
Tessica Brown – Forever Hold

*Tessica Brown, the woman who made national headlines following her Gorilla Glue hair incident, plans to come out with her very own line of haircare products!

According to TMZ, Brown is set to drop her new business this Wednesday. Her new products are called “Forever Hair,” and draws inspiration from her own sticky situation. She reportedly told the outlet that she wanted to create products for folks suffering from hair loss and damage because she knows firsthand how that feels. However, her new $14 hairspray will hold a ponytail like glue, but without the nightmare side effects, she infamously endured, the news site notes. She’s also selling a $13 edge control along with growth drops for $18.

While she tells TMZ that her products are inspired by her Gorilla Glue situation, the big difference is that her stuff will wash out safely without damaging hair, and without the need for medical intervention. #Sociaites, will you buy her products?! 👇🏾

GET MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: FBI Raids LA Home of Black Actor Who Stormed U.S. Capitol in January [VIDEO]

Previous articleZoë Kravitz Will Make Directorial Debut With ‘Pussy Island’ Thriller Starring Channing Tatum
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO