Tessica Brown Said to be Launching Gorilla Glue Inspired Hair Care Line: ‘Forever Hair’

*Tessica Brown, the woman who made national headlines following her Gorilla Glue hair incident, plans to come out with her very own line of haircare products!

According to TMZ, Brown is set to drop her new business this Wednesday. Her new products are called “Forever Hair,” and draws inspiration from her own sticky situation. She reportedly told the outlet that she wanted to create products for folks suffering from hair loss and damage because she knows firsthand how that feels. However, her new $14 hairspray will hold a ponytail like glue, but without the nightmare side effects, she infamously endured, the news site notes. She’s also selling a $13 edge control along with growth drops for $18.

While she tells TMZ that her products are inspired by her Gorilla Glue situation, the big difference is that her stuff will wash out safely without damaging hair, and without the need for medical intervention. #Sociaites, will you buy her products?! 👇🏾

