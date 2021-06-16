‘Luca’ Takes You On A Beautiful Beach Side Escapade! | Watch

*This Friday, take a tour to the Italian Riviera with Pixar Animation and Disney! “Luca” the studios’ 24th feature film, directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”), is set in a seaside town and follows two newfound besties on a summer adventure filled with gelato, pasta and endurance sports.

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas chatted with Jack Dylan Grazer (voice of Alberto Scorfano) about Bruno’s, sea monsters and skateboarding.

Q: I love how Alberto helps Luca find courage and his use of the word Bruno…What do you do when a Bruno is trying to live rent free in your head?

JDG: I’ve got no Bruno! I’ve out grew my Bruno. I’ve been telling myself, ‘silencio Bruno’ for years – it’s my mantra. I wake up in the morning and go, ‘silencio Bruno!’ [I tell myself] don’t think about things for too long because then you’re going to think about all the bad that comes from it…There’s two ways things can go – wonderfully or terribly. I usually don’t think too long about the terrible options, which is a blessing and a curse. I should probably think more rationally. I think very impulsively [right now].

Q: What’s one thing your best friend has taught you?

JDG: The best kind of relationships are when you can learn from the other person and they can learn from you. You support each other and lift each other up. Help each other to evolve and excel. I have a friend and we’ve been friends since kindergarten, we started skateboarding around the same time…he got [really good, really quick]. He taught me how to do some crazy stuff.

Q: Now that the outside world is back open after the Covid-19 pandemic, what’s one thing you’re looking forward to doing?

JDG: I want to experience this movie in real life! I want to turn into a sea monster and swim in the sea and eat pasta and be in Italy…I just want to eat pasta every single day. My go to pasta is Penne Bolognese [many others]! I love them all! I love it all!…Anything Italian is just lavish! I spent six and a half months in Italy before I filmed “Luca” and it was perfectly coincidental…like two months, after I got back, I got a call from Enrico and he was like, ‘do you want to come in and do some scratch for this movie?’ I was like, ‘YEAH!’ Then I got the part, it was crazy perfect!

“Luca” starts streaming on Disney+ starting June 18.

For more details click here or follow @PixarLuca | @DisneyPlus | #PixarLuca

