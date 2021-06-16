Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Kodak Black Day Established in Broward County, Florida (Video)

kodak black day
Kodak Black Day proclaimed in Broward County, Fla on July 11, 2021

*Move over June 19th. June 11th is now a holiday as well … if you live in Broward County, Fla.

Commissioner Dale Holness over the weekend issued a proclamation declaring June 11th Kodak Black Day, in honor of the rapper and one-time inmate who was born and raised in Broward County’s Pompano Beach. The proclamation detailed Kodak’s charitable work over the years, as well as a list of his personal accomplishments, which were lobbied to former President Donald Trump in 2020 and led to his clemency.

Prior to the announcement, Kodak attended a charity basketball game in Coral Springs that ended up raising $5,000 to benefit the Lippman Youth Shelter.

All of this comes as Kodak celebrated his 24th birthday in grand style, including the purchase and customizing of a Kobe Bryant-inspired Tesla Truck, releasing a new 4-track EP, and showing off a custom diamond bracelet he bought for Cardi B, perhaps a thank you for her Kodak-inspired hit “Bodak Yellow” in 2018.

Watch Kodak Black Day take root below:

