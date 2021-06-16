Kevin Hart Reacts to Bill Maher’s ‘Woke Liberals’ Rant After Comedian Calls Out White Supremacy [VIDEO]

*Kevin Hart has fired back at Bill Maher after the TV host slammed him for calling out “white power and white privilege.”

The war of words was sparked following Hart’s interview with the NY Times. The comedian touched on white privilege and police brutality, saying “You’re witnessing white power and privilege at an all-time high.”

As reported by The YBF, that quote triggered Bill, who ranted against “woke liberals” during his “New Rule” segment on his HBO talk show, “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“This is one of the big problems with wokeness, that what you say doesn’t have to make sense or chime with the facts or ever be challenged, lest the challenge itself it conflated with racism,” Maher explained.

“But saying white power and privilege is at an all-time high is just ridiculous. Higher than a century ago, the year of the Tulsa Race Massacre? Higher than the years when the KKK rode unchecked, and the KKK went unchallenged?” he continued. “Higher than the 1960s when the Supremes and The Willie Mays still couldn’t stay in the same hotel as the white people they were working with? Higher than during slavery?”

Watch Bill go off via the clip below.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg to Star in Comedy Sports News Show with Kevin Hart for Peacock

Hart responded to Maher’s remarks on Twitter, writing “The internet has put a magnifying glass on how dominant racism still is in our country….to ignore that @billmaher is ridiculous…To take my quote literally is also ridiculous…. u are witnessing the same craziness that I am…,” the funnyman tweeted.

“When I speak of white privilege I’m speaking of moments that make no sense,” Kevin added, clarifying his NY Times quote. “For example ‘The storming of the capital’ ….if they were black they would have been killed on the spot….” In another post, he added, “I am speaking on Karen’s that now feel like they can say and do whatever they want without any consequences…. to act as if white privilege does not exist is just stupid when it is as clear as day.”

“So if you choose to highlight a quote of mine please try and understand the why behind it. Once again….I’m not a political figure and I have no desire to be one….When I’m asked a question I’m going to give a answer based on what I think and feel. Good day,” he continued. “Lastly….. message to all. An opinion is just that….it’s an “Opinion”….everyone is entitled to have one. If you disagree that’s fine….Now go have a great Sunday ….Live love & laugh,” he concluded.

Hart further clarified his NY Times statement in a series of tweets — see below.