Wednesday, June 16, 2021
HomeNews
News

Kevin Hart Reacts to Bill Maher’s ‘Woke Liberals’ Rant After Comedian Calls Out White Supremacy [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Kevin Hart, Bill Maher

*Kevin Hart has fired back at Bill Maher after the TV host slammed him for calling out “white power and white privilege.” 

The war of words was sparked following Hart’s interview with the NY Times. The comedian touched on white privilege and police brutality, saying “You’re witnessing white power and privilege at an all-time high.”

As reported by The YBF, that quote triggered Bill, who ranted against “woke liberals” during his “New Rule” segment on his HBO talk show, “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“This is one of the big problems with wokeness, that what you say doesn’t have to make sense or chime with the facts or ever be challenged, lest the challenge itself it conflated with racism,” Maher explained.

“But saying white power and privilege is at an all-time high is just ridiculous. Higher than a century ago, the year of the Tulsa Race Massacre? Higher than the years when the KKK rode unchecked, and the KKK went unchallenged?” he continued. “Higher than the 1960s when the Supremes and The Willie Mays still couldn’t stay in the same hotel as the white people they were working with? Higher than during slavery?”

Watch Bill go off via the clip below. 

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg to Star in Comedy Sports News Show with Kevin Hart for Peacock

Hart responded to Maher’s remarks on Twitter, writing “The internet has put a magnifying glass on how dominant racism still is in our country….to ignore that @billmaher is ridiculous…To take my quote literally is also ridiculous…. u are witnessing the same craziness that I am…,” the funnyman tweeted.

“When I speak of white privilege I’m speaking of moments that make no sense,” Kevin added, clarifying his NY Times quote. “For example ‘The storming of the capital’ ….if they were black they would have been killed on the spot….” In another post, he added, “I am speaking on Karen’s that now feel like they can say and do whatever they want without any consequences…. to act as if white privilege does not exist is just stupid when it is as clear as day.”

“So if you choose to highlight a quote of mine please try and understand the why behind it. Once again….I’m not a political figure and I have no desire to be one….When I’m asked a question I’m going to give a answer based on what I think and feel. Good day,” he continued. “Lastly….. message to all. An opinion is just that….it’s an “Opinion”….everyone is entitled to have one. If you disagree that’s fine….Now go have a great Sunday ….Live love & laugh,” he concluded. 

Hart further clarified his NY Times statement in a series of tweets — see below. 

kevinresponse2 kevinresponse1

Previous articleKerry Washington Urges Lawmakers to Support For the People Act
Next articleKenyan Doctor Wins $2.75M Verdict in Discrimination Lawsuit, Judge Overrules Jury
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO