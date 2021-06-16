Kerry Washington Urges Lawmakers to Support For the People Act

*Kerry Washington has added her voice to the chorus of voting rights advocates who support the For the People Act.

Per The Hill, via MSN, “the legislation, known also as H.R. 1 and S.1, would require all states to offer mail-in ballots and automatic voter registration, as well as the implementation of new voting machines. It would also create an independent nonpartisan redistricting commission in an effort to get rid of partisan gerrymandering,” the outlet writes.

Washington is among the slew of celebrities denouncing Republican-backed voter laws that aim to disenfranchise Black people.

In a tweet on Monday, Washington urged her fans and followers to contact Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC), Kyrsten Sinema (R-AZ), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Rob Portman (R-OH) and demand they vote “Yes” in favor of the “For the People Act.”

“Black and Brown voters are being specifically targeted when it comes to voter suppression,” she tweeted. Check out her post below.

Black and Brown voters are being specifically targeted when it comes to voter suppression. PLEASE. #CallOutYourSenators. Tell them they need to be on the right side of history when this vote goes down, they need to vote YES. Your voices and your votes need to heard. ✊🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/dyeMEHTrpI — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 14, 2021

“Tell them they need to be on the right side of history when this vote goes down, they need to vote YES,” Washington continued.

Washington’s tweet comes as actress Jennifer Lawrence released a PSA calling out Republicans for “actively dismantling America’s right.”

“Whatever your personal politics are, whatever side of the aisle you find yourself on, you need to know that your vote matters and the outcome of our elections are not maneuvered and manipulated,” she said in the PSA, as reported by the Daily Wire. “In Texas, Georgia and Florida, and 44 other states, there’s a radical wing of the Republican Party that is actively dismantling America’s right to vote because they don’t have the numbers to win otherwise.”

“Without Gerrymandering or shutting down hundreds of voting facilities within reach of minorities, and specifically targeting and carving out people of color, they can’t win. But this is cheating and it is not democracy,” she added.

“There’s a law in the Senate right now called the For the People Act and it can reverse these anti-voting laws and it can stop billionaires from being able to buy our elections,” she says. ” It even says that all voting machines need to be made here in the U.S. But it’s going to take a lot of pressure from us to get it to pass.”

“Let the politicians bicker and throw tantrums, let’s just make sure they remember who they work for,” she concluded.