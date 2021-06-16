*Insider Studios releases the west coast installment of their commercial series spotlighting the All-Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, which features Billboard-charting hip hop artist and Bay Area local, Call Me Ace.

In the commercial, Ace takes viewers on an excursion to show how Oakland, California fuels his creative process, endurance and commitment to making music that drives community connection. The commercial is available on Insider’s Youtube and Travel Insider Facebook page.

“Artists don’t exist without the community that actually champions and lifts them up, so it’s the responsibility of the artist to pour back into those very people,” said Ace.

“Community is incredibly important to any artist–the businesses, venues, restaurants, everything–and it’s embedded into the artist’s workstreams and just the way they do life. Be a servant as you’re thinking about your artistry. Instead of thinking what can I take from people? How about, what can I give? Your time, your lyrics, your effort, your resources, and your energy. You need community.”

In the feature video, Ace drives the Mach-E to Bay Area hotspots–Jack London Square (Oakland Waterfront), Blue Nile, Miss Ollie’s, Great American Music Hall, and Lake Merritt–which have inspired three of his projects, memorialized a milestone performance, and cultivated cultural connections. Additionally, the commercial highlights Call Me Ace’s songs, “Work Like That” and “Short-Term Goal” off his sophomore album, Out of Office, to illustrate his lifestyle as a full-time corporate worker and musician.

Ace’s feature installment in Oakland, is one out of three which also spotlights creatives in Austin, Texas and Assateague Island in Maryland.

About Call Me Ace

Call Me Ace is an independent hip hop artist, millennial professional and disruptor who challenges the status quo. In 2019, Call Me Ace released his debut album, Airplane Mode, which debuted #3 on the iTunes Top 40 US Hip-Hop Album Chart as well as #50 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales chart. In February 2020, Ace’s second EP, Working From Home, earned 1,000,000+ Spotify streams and media recognition from Earmilk.com, Medium.com, Chartmetric, ItsBizKit.com, Authority Magazine, NPR’s KALW Radio & more. In June 2020, Call Me Ace released Working From Home:Extended and used the EP’s pre-orders as well as Google’s gift-matching program to raise $10,000+ for Faith In Action’s Live Free campaign to end social injustice. The EP and fundraising campaign received recognition from AfroTech.com, Urban Magazine, FOX Soul, Columbia College Today, EnspireMag.com and more. Recently, his song “No Assistance” got a placement in the official NBA 2K21 next-gen video game and earned him a Top 10 semi-finalist spot in BET’s AmpliFIND contest. In February 2021, Ace released his second album Out Of Office, which illustrates a myriad of sociocultural topics that affect dreamers of color who aspire to build a sustainable legacy that exceeds the returns of a conventional day-job. Determined to use his music and professional knowledge as a gateway to connect with disenfranchised communities, Call Me Ace encourages his supporters to live a rich life, not just a life full of riches. To find out more visit, callmeace.com.

source: Brianna Régine Visionary Consulting, LLC