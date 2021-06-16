BLIND ITEM: Rapper’s ‘Perfect’ Image About to be Crushed

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Everything seems to be coming up roses for this permanent A+ list rapper who is on your television all the time. There is a group of five or six women who have all hired an attorney to represent them in their fight against the rapper. That image that everyone has of him is about to go up in flames.

