‘Beyond the Pole’ Exclusive Clip – ‘I’m Ready to STOP Dancing!’ [WATCH]

*WE tv’s hit series “Beyond the Pole” returns this week and we have an exclusive clip of the new episode — which finds Angel explaining that she wants to quit dancing for the sake of her mental health. Hear/watch her tell it via the YouTube clip below.

Per press release, this season, Ms. Dime, Angel Kake, Empress, Lyric, Virgo, Gigi Maguire, Ya Ya, Treasure, and Milk Marie “Pinky” are dealing with a world that is changing along with their businesses. Everyone is feeling the stress of quarantine, staying masked-up, healthy, and keeping the bills paid in this new COVID reality. Now that the city of Atlanta has reopened, the women face these challenges as well as the pressure on their friendships, relationships and professional lives.

Friendships are tested, finances are strapped, but through the turmoil, laughter and tears, these ladies are the ultimate survivors and their stories prove there is never a dull moment in the hustle.

Always hustling, the women embark on their own individual journeys to transition from the club and establish new and better lives. However, with these changes come secrets and a web of lies the women have kept hidden from the world, and sometimes from themselves.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Lyric confronts her problems at home and has a question for Dime. Meanwhile, Angel takes steps to leave the club for good. And, Empress tries to get information from her daughter Lily about the whereabouts of her estranged son Jasiah.

“Beyond the Pole” is executive produced by Lauren Gellert and Ashley McFarlin Buie for WE tv alongside show creator and executive producer Shante Paige, of She’s A Movement Media Group for Sonic Dog, LLC.

Watch “Beyond The Pole” Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.

About Beyond the Pole

Behind the scenes look at Atlanta’s hottest dancers—facing a fierce & fiery mentor on the hustle to financial freedom, the stakes have never been higher in their journey to move Beyond the Pole.