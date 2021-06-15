This Not So Cool Rapper is Accused of Mocking Geo Floyd During Traffic Stop – WATCH

*After being accused of mocking George Floyd in videos of a recent traffic stop, YouTuber and rapper CJ So Cool addresses the backlash and tells Black people to be nice and comply with police, and they too can walk unscathed from a traffic stop.

Earlier today (June 14), the Youtuber was pulled over for driving 140 miles per hour in a 65-MPH zone with his Lamborghini. While the cop ran his information, CJ filmed himself and pretended to sob, while saying, “Please don’t shoot me bro. I got kids.” After fans caught his video, he went live to address claims of him mocking George Floyd and other Black men and women who’ve been victims of police brutality.

In his live, he says, “I didn’t get arrested and I’m not in trouble. I got pulled over for doing illegal activity; driving too fast while being Black. but, guess what didn’t happen. I did comply and I didn’t get killed, shot, arrested or illegally searched.” He goes on to say, “People get pulled over all day, everyday, every city, every state, it doesn’t matter, but the one thing that a lot of Black people forget to do is to remain calm and have your credentials … oh I forgot the most important part. If you have a valid license, valid insurance, valid registration and a great attitude, you don’t have to worry about nothing.”

