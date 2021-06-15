T-Pain Admits He Was Crushing on Nicki Minaj When She Turned Down 2007 Collab, Nicki Responds [VIDEO]

*Rapper T-Pain revealed in a recent interview with “The 85 South Show,” that he wanted to work with Nicki Minaj in 2007 when she was an up-and-coming artist but she turned him down.

“She was like, ‘Hey, I’m an artist too and I’m working on my sh*t, so ya know, baby chill,’” he said. T-Pain goes on to admit that he may have been all up in his feelings at the moment.

“Maybe I was in love with Nicki Minaj,” T-Pain confessed.

Minaj saw the interview posted on The Shade Room and she responded in the comments.

“I don’t remember this AT ALL but it DEF sound like smthn I would say. omg what was I thinking? He was already a rlly big artist. I was still underground. Chileeeeee I used to b buggin yo I was under so much pressure to deliver,” she wrote.

The hip-hop star added, “my bad babe, all love. I have nthn but respect for your talent. 🎀♥️ and thank you & Kanye for clearing “Go Hard” for Beam Me Up Scotty last month. 🙏 listening to you over & over on that record taught me SM about harmonies & background vocals. Your vocals on that song alone are GOATED FOR LIFE. I listened to every single detail. @tpain,” she wrote.

Hear more from T-Pain about his efforts to collaborate with the “Queen” rapper via the Instagram clip below.

