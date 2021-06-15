Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Reporter for Fox News’ Houston Affiliate Tells Viewers She’s Being ‘Muzzled’ During Live Report (Watch)

*A reporter with Houston’s Fox News affiliate said during a live broadcast Monday that “Fox Corp.” was muzzling her — and announced that she would be going to far-right group Project Veritas with behind-the-scenes recordings.

“I want to let you the viewers know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you,” said Ivory Hecker, a 32-year-old general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor with Fox 26 Houston. “From what I am gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox, because it applies to you, the viewers.”

Hecker said she would be taking her secret recordings to far-right group Project Veritas. The clip of Hecker going rogue with her personal message also released on the Project Veritas YouTube channel. Hecker did not elaborate on what was on the recordings.

Watch below:

Project Veritas claims in its mission statement that it aims to “investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.” A spokesman for Project Veritas told Insider that Hecker will be sitting down for an interview with the group on Tuesday evening to discuss claims of “corruption” and “censorship” that she has regarding her employer. The spokesman added that Hecker will be, among other things, “blowing the whistle” and speaking about how she believes corporate journalism is “broken.”

It’s unclear if Hecker is still employed at Fox 26. At press time, Hecker’s Twitter bio still lists her as a TV news reporter with the network.

