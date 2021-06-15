Maryland Police Tase and Hogtie Teen for Vaping on Boardwalk [VIDEO]

*A Maryland teenager was tased and hogtied by law enforcement for vaping on the boardwalk over the weekend.

As reported by TooFab, video shows the teen identified as Brian Everett Anderson with his hands in the air, surrounded by five Ocean City officers, who are barking at him to get on the ground — for the crime of vaping. Witnesses say that at least one officer told the teen to remove his backpack. As Anderson reaches back to unhook his backpack, he is immediately tasered by one of the officers and collapses to the ground.

Bystanders can be heard in the footage objecting to this treatment. The video skips to show three cops on top of Anderson while he’s being hogtied and then carried away by several officers.

“All of this for one person. Because of a vape. This s— needs to be brought to everyone’s attention,” the person who filmed the incident wrote. “Literally HOG TIED him, took his shoes off & took his pants while he was in there.”

“They asked him to take his bookbag off,” she added. “He wasn’t reaching for anything. He was doing what they asked the whole time.”

The city’s report on the incident omits the tasering and fails to explain how Anderson was resisting arrest.

“Officers attempted to place Anderson under arrest for failure to provide necessary identification for the violation of the local ordinance,” the report reads. “Anderson began to resist arrest. Brian Anderson was charged with disorderly conduct, resist/interfere with arrest, assault second degree, and failure to provide proof of identity.”

The report notes that the city is “aware of the social media videos circulating regarding this incident.”

In a lengthy statement, the Town of Ocean City said an “ordinance violation” had led to four arrests.

“As the group walked away, officers observed the same male start vaping again. Officers approached the group again to further address the violation,” the statement claims. “During the course of the interaction, the male refused to provide his proof of identification and became disorderly. A large crowd of people began to form around the officers.”

As reproted by TooFab, another teen, 19-year-old Kamere Anthony Day, “was yelling profanities and approaching officers during the lawful arrest,” per the city’s report. He was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, failure to obey reasonable and lawful order, resist/interfere with arrest, and assault second-degree.

A third teen, 18-year-old Jahtique Joseph John Lewis, was also charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, obstructing and hindering, assault second degree and resist/interfere with arrest. The fourth teen, 19-year-old Khalil Dwayne Warren, was arrested and charged with trespassing-posted property, and resist/interfere with arrest.

All four were released on their own personal recognizance.

“We are aware of the social media videos circulating regarding this incident,” the city’s statement concluded. “Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance.

“All uses of force go through a detailed review process. The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multi-level examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander and then by the Office of Professional Standards.”