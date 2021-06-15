Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Marla Gibbs Celebrates Her 90th Birthday with Friends and Family – Pics

By Fisher Jack
Marla Gibbs B-day party (large group)
(Top L-R): Mayor James Butts, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Sheila Frazier, Kathleen Bradley, Judy Pace, Councilmember Curren Price, Jr., and Earnest Harden (Bottom L-R): Jackee Harry, Marla Gibbs, and former State Senator Diane Watson / Photo: Ian Foxx Media Group

*Los Angeles, California – Marla Gibbs (born Margaret Theresa Bradley; June 14, 1931) is an actress, singer, comedian, writer and television producer, whose career spans five decades celebrated her 90th birthday at Peter Georges’ Conference Room Restaurant & Bar in Playa Vista, CA. The party was sponsored by family friend and businessman Henry Woods, founder of HNW International Corporation, an international Consulting/Connector Firm, along with Lemuel Daniels, Peter George, and others.

An all-star cast of Marla’s friends and children that attend the birthday celebration included; Beverly Todd, Judy Pace, Earnest Harden, Jr., Kathleen Bradley, Sheila Frazier, former State Senator Diane Watson, Jackee Harry, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Tico Wells, Attorney Frank K. Wheaton, and Marla’s children; Angela, Amil, Dorian, and Jordan Gibbs.  A host of politicians presented proclamations and kind words to Marla, present were Mayor James Butts, Councilmember Curren Price, Jr, Senator Sydney Kamlager,  along with representatives for Congresswoman Karen Bass, Mayor Eric Garcetti, LA Supervisor Janice Hahn, and Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

Guest mixed and mingled and dined on a lavish display of passed hors d’oeuvres of cauliflower wings, brussels sprouts, lamb meat balls, along with a buffet dinner which included; seafood pasta, penne Norma, flatbread, crispy chicken paillard, and a green salad.  Followed by a music video and serving of a delicious birthday cake, as everyone sang happy birthday to Marla.

Marla simply said, “Thank you and this is my 30th birthday celebration!”

Marla Gibbs B-day party (with her kids)
Marla with her children; L-R: Amil, Angela, Marla, Dorian and Jordan Gibbs. / Photo: Ian Foxx Media Group

About Marla Gibbs
Gibbs is known for her role as George Jefferson‘s maid, Florence Johnston, in the CBS sitcom, The Jeffersons (1975–1985), for which she received five nominations for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She also starred in the show’s spin-off Checking In (1981) and the NBC sitcom, 227 (1985–1990); Gibbs co-produced the latter series, played the lead role of Mary Jenkins, and sang the theme song.  Gibbs has won seven NAACP Image Awards.  In later years, Gibbs played supporting roles in films The Meteor Man (1993), Lost & Found (1999), The Visit (2000), The Brothers (2001), Madea’s Witness Protection (2012), Grantham & Rose (2015), and Lemon (2017) and the TV show Station 19 (2018).

In 2015, Gibbs made two appearances in the Shonda Rhimes‘ drama series, Scandal.  She later guest starred on Hot in ClevelandAmerican Horror Story: Hotel and This Is Us. In 2018, she was cast in a recurring role on the ABC drama series Station 19. Gibbs also has had starring roles in two television pilots: Old Soul alongside Ellen Burstyn and Rita Moreno for NBC in 2014, and ABC’s Jalen Vs. Everybody in 2017. In film, she co-starred in Lemon and Please Stand By.

Gibbs owned a jazz club in South Central L.A. called Marla’s Memory Lane Jazz and Supper Club from 1981 to 1999. As a singer, she released a number of albums. In 2019, Gibbs reprised her role as Florence on Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons, less than a month before her 88th birthday.

source: ESP PR

Fisher Jack

