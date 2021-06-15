Tuesday, June 15, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Books

Couple from Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ Talk About their New Book, ‘Leap of Faith’ (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

Lauren-Speed-and-Cameron-Hamilton-Love-is-Blind-2
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed

*The standout couple from Netflix’s dating series “Love Is Blind” share their love advice for the modern world, the ups and downs they’ve experienced during their first years of marriage, and exclusive behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the pods in their new book, “Leap of Faith.”

When Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed locked eyes for the first time, they were already engaged. That’s how the show works. They had no idea what to expect, having fallen in love across the divider of their pods on the unconventional reality show. While they never expected to find their life partner through the experiment, Lauren and Cameron became living proof that love is indeed blind.

The publisher writes:

Now, they’ll take us back to the origins of their whirlwind romance to tell their definitive story. Through alternating points of view, we’ll find out what led them to the show in the first place, how scary it was to bare their souls to faceless strangers on television, and how things shifted—for better and for worse—once the cameras were suddenly off and the rings were on. Lauren and Cameron’s journey together is a modern love story like no other, and their adventure is just beginning.

Below, the couple talks about their new literary venture on “Good Morning America”:

Previous articleJohn Legend to Drop New Shoe Collection with Sperry This Fall
Next articleSanaa Lathan to Make Directorial Debut with ‘On The Come Up’
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO