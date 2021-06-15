Couple from Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ Talk About their New Book, ‘Leap of Faith’ (Video)

*The standout couple from Netflix’s dating series “Love Is Blind” share their love advice for the modern world, the ups and downs they’ve experienced during their first years of marriage, and exclusive behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the pods in their new book, “Leap of Faith.”

When Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed locked eyes for the first time, they were already engaged. That’s how the show works. They had no idea what to expect, having fallen in love across the divider of their pods on the unconventional reality show. While they never expected to find their life partner through the experiment, Lauren and Cameron became living proof that love is indeed blind.

The publisher writes:

Now, they’ll take us back to the origins of their whirlwind romance to tell their definitive story. Through alternating points of view, we’ll find out what led them to the show in the first place, how scary it was to bare their souls to faceless strangers on television, and how things shifted—for better and for worse—once the cameras were suddenly off and the rings were on. Lauren and Cameron’s journey together is a modern love story like no other, and their adventure is just beginning.

Below, the couple talks about their new literary venture on “Good Morning America”: