Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Chrissy Teigen Apologizes for Being an ‘Insecure’ Twitter ‘Troll’ and Cyberbully

By Ny MaGee
*Chrissy Teigen has issued yet another apology for being a Twitter troll and a cyberbully.

This apology comes nearly a month after Bloomingdale’s canceled a promotional deal with the cookbook author “at the 11th hour because of her explosive cyberbullying scandal,” with Courtney Stodden, Page Six reported. Macy’s also dropped Teigen’s “Cravings by Chrissy” cookware line from its website. The fallout began after Stodden, now 26, revealed that the former model encouraged her to kill herself in private Twitter messages when she was 16 years old.

Teigen apologized in May, writing on Twitter, “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls–t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.”

She added, “I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Chrissy has shared yet another lengthy apology in which she claims to be attending therapy and reaching out to people privately to apologize for her behavior. She writes, “I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done’. Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

READ MORE: Bloomingdale’s Cancels Promo Deal with Chrissy Teigen Over Bullying Scandal

She also addressed Courtney, writing: “I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to,” says Chrissy. “I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. I understand that they may not want to speak to me… But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs.”

Continuing, Chrissy labeled herself as a troll: “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry… In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities.”

She goes on to say she’s no longer the same person. 

“The truth is, I’m no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life.”

She added, “I have so much love to give if you are open and willing to accept it. And if not, that’s okay too. That’s something I work on being more okay with every day… I’m going to take some more time to focus on things that are most important — being with my family and taking care of myself. We are all more than our worst moments.”

Many Twitter users are unsure if her apology is genuine. “I hope she remembers this next time she tries to point out everyone else’s flaws and blast them all over social media,” one user wrote. 

Shortly after Chrissy’s apology, fashion designer Michael Costello took to social media to reveal that Chrissy once called him a racist on Instagram. She was also in his DMs telling him he should die after he explained the image she was sharing online about him using the N-word was photoshopped. 

Michael uploaded screengrabs of the DMs and alleges he lost work because of Chrissy (see Twitter post above)

“As a result of what Chrissy Teigen did to me in 2014, I am not okay,” he said. “I may never be okay, but today I am choosing to speak my truth.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

