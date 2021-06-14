*Celebrate good times this summer as Robert ‘Kool’ Bell, founder of the Grammy Award winning Kool & the Gang will host the second annual Kool Kids Foundation Golf Tournament.

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 13th 2021 at the Cedar Hill Golf & Country Club, located at 100 Walnut Street in Livingston, NJ.

Celebrity athletes and entertainers will be attending this star-studded golf outing – John Starks, Charles Oakley, Ken Griffey, Sr., Hisham Tawfiq (from NBC-TV’S “The Blacklist”), OJ Anderson, Anthony Avent, Jeff Nelson, Stephane Matteau, Howard Cross, Rodney Hampton, Stephen Baker, Lewis Tillman, George Rogers, Brian Kelly and Mark Bavaro.

Portions of the proceeds from the golf tournament will go to the Kool Kids Foundation, a non-profit launched by Mr. Bell’s late wife, Sakinah Bell, to support music education in schools and communities across the USA. Bell’s son Hakim Bell is currently heading the foundation.

For more information, go to www.koolkidsfoundation.org

Source: Double XXposure Media – angelo@dxxnyc.com