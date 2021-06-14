Monday, June 14, 2021
WATCH: David Oyelowo, Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson Talk ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
Peter Rabbit 2

*We caught up with David Oyelowo, Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson to dish about “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” which arrived in theaters on June 11.

This time around, per press release, the lovable rogue is back. Bea (Byrne), Thomas (Gleeson), and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

James Corden voices the titular Peter and David Oyelowo portrays the new villain Nigel Basil-Jones, a book publisher loosely inspired by some of the shady Hollywood players that David himself has encountered. Hear more about Nigel from the man himself via our exclusive interview below. David also shares how his daughter influenced his decision to take on the role. 

For fans of the franchise who have not yet seen the sequel, Rose and Domhnall talk about their characters’ journey in this new film, and whether or not they intend to check in on social media to see what folks have to say about this latest installment in the franchise. Peep what they had to say in the clip below. 

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is now in theaters.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

