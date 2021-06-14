Monday, June 14, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Today’s Video

Security Drags Woman Down Stairs and Out of DC Bar By her Hair – Protests Ensue (WATCH)

By EURPublisher01
0

woman dragged out of dc bar by her hair
Keisha Young, 22, of Maryland, told WUSA9 that she was the woman seen being dragged out of DC’s Nellie’s Sports Bar in a viral video

*A protest was held outside of Nellie’s Sports Bar in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington D.C. after a video surfaced showing the establishment’s security dragging a woman down a flight of stairs by her hair.

Watch below:

The protest, which began around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, included dozens of people shouting and holding signs outside of Nellie’s, a popular LGBTQ+ bar within the D.C. community. It was one of many packed establishments on Saturday and benefited from an early in the day Pride parade and the stopping of most COVID-19 restrictions by District officials. Police entered the bar at around 8 p.m., but the reason was not immediately reported.

GET MORE NEWS LIKE THIS ON EURWEB: Vanessa Williams Recalls Backlash to Her Miss America Win, Nude Photo Scandal

Keisha Young, 22, of Maryland, told WUSA9 that she was the woman seen being dragged out of Nellie’s in that viral video on Instagram. Young said she did nothing to deserve the treatment she received, and that the incident happened shortly after she walked up the stairs to the bar.

“It was an altercation in there,” she said. “They were trying to get some other people out because somebody else brought a bottle in there. Somehow I got mixed up in an altercation because I look like somebody else and I got hit and dragged down the steps.”

Watch below:

Nellie’s did release a statement on Instagram amid the protest:

“We were incredibly upset and disturbed to see the unfortunate event that took place at Nellie’s last night. We are undergoing a full investigation of the situation. At Nellie’s, we foster an inclusive and safe environment, so events like this are completely unacceptable to us.”

Previous articleUK Nurse Charged After Using Dead Patient’s Credit Card to Buy Snacks
Next articleWATCH: David Oyelowo, Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson Talk ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ [EUR Exclusive]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO